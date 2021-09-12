Dubai-listed courier company Aramex it is in talks with Turkish delivery company MNG Kargo for potential acquisition of the Turkish firm. Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai-listed courier company Aramex, partly owned by Abu Dhabi state investor ADQ has confirmed it is in talks with Turkish delivery company MNG Kargo for potential acquisition of the Turkish firm.

In a notification to Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the stock exchange on which Aramex is listed, the company has confirmed that it is in talks with MNG Kargo.

“With reference to what some media outlets have published recently regarding Aramex PJSC (the “Company”) entering into discussions to acquire (MNG Kargo (MNG Kargo), we would like to confirm to the market and shareholders that the company has recently entered into discussions with the shareholders of MNG Kargo for a potential acquisition. However, these discussions are still in their early stages as the Company is conducting its initial evaluation,” Othman Tarik Al-Jeda Chief Executive Officer said in a statement addressed to the DFM and the company's shareholders.

Aramex, in which ADQ bought a 22.25 per cent stake last year, announced last week it has split its core businesses to capture growth in the post-COVID-19 transportation and logistics industry.

As part of the reshuffle, it has created a new regional structure and appointed a chief strategy officer to head its international expansion and merger and acquisition plans.

Established in 2003, MNG Kargo is one of the leading courier services companies in Turkey, owned by private equity firm Turkven and the Sancak family since 2017. The company has over 850 branches and more than 11,000 employees.

Due diligence

Aramex said the Company’s final decision to acquire MNG Kargo is subject to satisfactory findings of the due diligence process, in addition to the company’s senior management and board of directors approval.