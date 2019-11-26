The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 845,101,020 shares

Saudi Aramco Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Riyadh: Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached 27.04 billion Saudi riyals ($7.21 billion) on Tuesday, lead manager Samba Capital said.

The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 845,101,020 shares, Samba Capital said in a statement.

The last day of subscription for the retail tranche of the share sale is Nov. 28, it said. Aramco launched the IPO on Nov. 3.