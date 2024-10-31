Dubai: The 9-month net profits for Abu Dhabi based PureHealth shot up 13% to Dh1.4 billion as its UAE hospitals delivered higher growth as did its recent overseas acquisitions. The gains on revenues are even more impressive, up 56% to Dh19 billion.
The net profit margin came to 7.6%. In the recent past, PureHealth has invested in the US and UK as well as added to its healthcare interests in the Northern Emirates.
Strong deal flow
On the deal side, it closed the acquisition of Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest private hospital network, and that of Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, the UAE’s largest tertiary care hospital.
There were also strategic sales. PureHealth divested its investments in YAS Clinics Group and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), which came into effect last April.
"With a focused M&A strategy and continuous asset optimization, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth trajectory," said Shaista Asif, CEO. "Our recent acquisition and associated integration have strengthened our healthcare network, enhanced operational efficiency, expanded market presence, and advanced patient care."