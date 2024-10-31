Dubai: The 9-month net profits for Abu Dhabi based PureHealth shot up 13% to Dh1.4 billion as its UAE hospitals delivered higher growth as did its recent overseas acquisitions. The gains on revenues are even more impressive, up 56% to Dh19 billion.

The net profit margin came to 7.6%. In the recent past, PureHealth has invested in the US and UK as well as added to its healthcare interests in the Northern Emirates.