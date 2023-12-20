Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Wednesday, announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD) - an international arbitration centre. From February 1, 2024, the Abu Dhabi Chamber has said that the governance structure and arbitration rules of arbitrateAD will replace those of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration Centre (ADCCAC).
Based in the UAE’s capital, arbitrateAD will support efforts to establish Abu Dhabi as a regional and global hub for efficient and speedy dispute resolution and will uphold the principles of impartiality, independence, transparency and efficiency. Pending cases under the existing rules of ADCCAC will continue to be administered by the current team under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration Centre, clarified the Chamber.
From February 1 of next year, new disputes will be administered by the international centre under the new Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre arbitration rules. Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will serve as arbitrateAD’s Chairman of the Board. Gary Born, who chairs the international arbitration practice group at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, will be Vice Chairman.
Leadership team
Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “In this era of interconnected economies, the need for a world-class arbitration hub has never been more critical. I’m proud to witness the culmination of extensive efforts to establish arbitrateAD, which not only meets the highest standards of excellence but upholds the highest levels of integrity and provides impartial resolutions to all disputes.”
Maria Chedid, global co-chair of Arnold and Porter’s international arbitration practice group, has been appointed President of the Court of Arbitration. The court’s mandate for the cases administered by arbitrated will be independent of the board, said the Chamber.
Moreover, Kristin Campbell-Wilson, former Secretary General of the SCC Arbitration Institute, has been appointed Executive Director of arbitrateAD and will be responsible for arbitrateAD’s operations.
Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “We believe that enhancing the modern, fair and balanced environment of resolving disputes shall create a smooth arena to conduct business in Abu Dhabi.”
Gary Born, Vice Chairman of arbitrateAD’s Board, said, “With our team of global experts, we are here to guarantee that the centre will uphold the highest standards of impartiality, independence, and transparency in dispute resolution, providing the basis for sustainable trade and a healthy business environment