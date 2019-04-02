Dubai: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said on Tuesday it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 95 per cent regarding the disclosure of the 2018 annual financial statements of listed joint stock companies.

About 62 out of 65, local and foreign, public listed companies disclosed their annual financial statements for 2018 within the 90 days period given.

The combined net profit of all listed companies as of December 2018 posted an increase of 2.59 per cent in comparison to the same period in 2017. The highest recorded increase was in the insurance sector, with an increase of 23.33 per cent, followed by the banking sector, with an increase of 18.46 per cent.