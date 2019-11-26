The emirate could make the investment through one or more state-linked entities

An employee walks past crude oil storage tanks at the Juaymah Tank Farm in Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi is planning to invest as much as $1.5 billion in Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, as the oil giant taps friendly neighbors to prop up a deal that’s failed to draw foreign money managers, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The emirate is seeking to make the investment through one or more state-linked entities, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Aramco representatives are meeting officials of some top Abu Dhabi funds and companies this week to discuss the potential commitments, the people said.