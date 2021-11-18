Dubai: The Abu Dhabi wealth fund owned Mubadala Capital will operate as a wholly owned asset management subsidiary within the 'Disruptive Investments' portfolio.
It will remain fully-owned by Mubadala, enabling it to "leverage the scale and network of its sovereign parent, while enhancing its focus on delivering long-term value for its investors and partners," said Mubadala in a statement.
“By operating as a wholly-owned asset, we will be able to accelerate the growth of Mubadala Capital and more rigorously pursue our highly focused investment strategies, while continuing to invest both through our own balance-sheet and on behalf of our external investors," said Hani Barhoush, CEO of Mubadala’s Disruptive Investments platform, and CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Capital.
Mubadala Capital manages over $15 billion of assets, including over $9 billion in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of over 50 institutional investors.