The fees that have been cancelled range from Dh100 to Dh5,000

The fees that have been cancelled range from Dh100 to Dh5,000, according to the list. Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package UAE Cabinet approves decision to abolish fees for more than 1,500 government services

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy has updated its list of waived and/or reduced the fees to include 115 different ones, WAM reported on Tuesday.

The original list was announced as part of a move to further boost the country’s appeal for doing business.

The list includes cancelled service fees for intellectual property, commercial agencies, trademarks, industrial licenses, auditing accounts, patent and industrial designs, and commercial registration management, which the Ministry says will contribute to the reduction of financial expenses on companies.

61 transaction fees have been cancelled for the national patent programme, 15 for trademarks, 14 for industrial license services, nine for commercial registration, nine for auditing accounts, five for commercial agencies, and two services for intellectual property.