The move aims to enhance the attractiveness of the national economy

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet adopted a decision to amend and waive fees for a number of federal services within the framework of Government’s effort to enhance the national economy, reduce costs to business owners and increase the competitiveness of the UAE.

The decision promotes economic growth in the UAE and it includes the amendment or cancellation of fees for more than 1,500 government services provided by the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.