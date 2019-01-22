Abu Dhabi: Residents can now expect reduced service fees of up to 50 per cent with the Abu Dhabi Municipality, thanks to the government resolution on the reduction and cancellation of certain municipal service fees in the emirate.
Passed by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council last month, Resolution No. 336 was issued by Dr Ahmad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, with the resolution being published in the latest monthly Official Gazette.
Along with the reduction in 23 different service fees, the resolution also cancelled 75 service fees as well. Among the service fees that have been reduced by 10-50 per cent include issuing a certificate of property, registration of rental contracts, registration of rental units and the registration of real estate developments.
Service fees that have been cancelled altogether include issuing title deeds, photocopying documents from the real estate file, registration of wills, lease copies, modification of a lease and modification of real estate data, requesting a building permit and the issuance of satellite maps — both digital and paper.
Commenting on the move, Al Mazroui said the reduction and cancellation of service fees was aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s business environment and also making it a more attractive prospect for companies and their investments.