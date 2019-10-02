ABU DHABI: Khidmah has won 14 new contracts in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. The new contracts have been secured by Khidmah following a highly competitive bid process.

In Abu Dhabi, Khidmah won five contracts from the master-developer Aldar Properties in Al Saadiyat Island including the Provision of Hard and Soft FM Services for Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Jawaher, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi School Accommodation, Saadiyat Beach Retail and Marsa Al Bateen, said a press release issued by Khidmah on Wednesday.

Aldar Properties has also retained Khidmah for the provision of FM Services for a number of premium commercial properties including Aldar Headquarters, Al Mamoura, Baniyas Towers, Daman House and Motor World.

Khidmah also won a three-year contract from the Ministry of Education to provide Maintenance and Facilities Management services to its various assets.

Similarly, Khidmah will also provide its services to International Capital Trading, after securing a contract to cover Operations, Maintenance & Repair of various Civil & Electromechanical Works for Nation Towers. In Dubai, Khidmah will provide its FM services to the gated community Nada Al Sheba Villas, while in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, Emirates National Schools will be the latest additions to be added to Khidmah’s roster of clients.