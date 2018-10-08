Dubai: Intertrust, a global business services provider, announced Monday the opening of a new office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The new office in Abu Dhabi’s financial centre will expand Intertrust’s existing presence in the UAE, where the company has been active for over 17 years servicing international and regional multinationals.

The Abu Dhabi office, led by managing director Patricia ‘t Hart-van Rooijen, will enable Intertrust to provide its clients with access to the ADGM’s independent regulatory framework and a variety of legal structures including its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).