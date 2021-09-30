The second edition of Future Food 2021, hosted by the UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers, on October 19 and 20, at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai, is an important platform that brings together stakeholders from the food and beverage industry to drive dialogue and positive action in promoting a vibrant food manufacturing sector in the UAE.
Complementing the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiatives, the event also underpins the importance that the nation places in promoting food security by creating a vibrant supply chain for the food and beverage manufacturing sector. Through insightful discussions, the event will put the spotlight on the value-add of domestic F&B manufacturing, in driving four core areas: economic growth, job creation, nurturing the SME sector, and creating in-country value.
Drawing on the core themes of Expo 2020 Dubai, the event also highlights the strategic need to promote localised innovation in the food and beverage manufacturing sector, and the need to focus on sustainable manufacturing, given the importance that food systems have on climate change.
The discussions will also underline how the F&B manufacturing ecosystem contributes to inclusive growth, especially in creating opportunities for women and encouraging youth entrepreneurship.
The two-day programme will feature ministers, high-ranking government officials, business leaders, academia and representatives of leading think-tanks exchanging impactful ideas and exploring future trends in food and beverage manufacturing. Made in UAE brands as well as global and regional leaders will showcase their innovations in diverse sectors ranging from sustainable food manufacturing, innovative strategies to drive food security, global market trends, consumer trends and how digitisation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies are transforming the sector.
Attend the forum to learn all about the current F&B manufacturing ecosystem and how you can partner in the opportunities it provides.
Visit Futurefoodseries.com for more information.