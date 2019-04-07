In 1994, the last year of Rwanda’s civil war, the country’s per capita GDP was just $146 (Dh536.1). Since then, due a raft of economic initiatives lead by President Paul Kigame, that figure has jumped to a projected $819.65 by the end of 2018. It’s just one of the many figures that shows how well the country has done transforming itself from a war-torn, impoverished nation into one of Africa’s fastest growing economies.

Since becoming president in 2000, Kagame has made development a national priority, starting with the establishment of the Vision 2020 that aims to make Rwanda a middle-income country by 2020. The country has also prioritised infrastructure projects to boost FDI. The country has achieved 8 per cent growth annually between 2004 and 2001, thanks to a robust economic sector. Between 2017-2018, the economy grew by 8.9 per cent. The World Bank ranked Rwanda 29th globally in its 2018 Ease Of Doing Business Report and put it second in Africa.