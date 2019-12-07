Al Matroushi and Figueroa inaugurate the new office. Image Credit: WAM

DUBAI: Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis, DSO, an integrated free zone technology park, and Finsa, a Spanish industrial company, celebrated on Saturday the inauguration of Finsa Middle East’s new regional office at Dubai Digital Park in DSO.

Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of DSOA, officially inaugurated the new office along with Pablo Figueroa, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of Finsa.

Headquartered in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, Finsa operates across 80 countries with 3,347 employees, 12 production plants, eight logistics platforms and 18 commercial branches. The company is a pioneer in the manufacturing of particle boards and became the first manufacturer of technical wood on the Iberian Peninsula to provide the Environmental Product Declaration, EPD, for its products. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Finsa reported total annual sales of ₤942 million with a sales turnover of ₤916 million and investment of ₤87 million.

Finsa Middle East new offices at Dubai Digital Park will offer a dedicated client’s showroom that showcases the company’s vast range of wood products and building solutions. It will also host regular events and welcome partners, distributors and industrial customers, as well as consultants, designers, architects and potential clients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Al Matrooshi said, “We welcome Finsa Middle East to Dubai Digital Park. The company’s relocation reflects its continued keen interest in the region and trust in the emirate, as well as the potential of leveraging the resources that Dubai Digital Park has to offer. We remain steadfast in our commitment to attracting foreign direct investment from companies of all sizes and backgrounds to Dubai.”

He added: “Dubai Digital Park will provide Finsa Middle East with premier services and bring it closer to its staff as well as existing and potential clientele. We are confident that Dubai Digital Park as well as the wider DSO community will benefit from having such a well-rounded multinational company among its partners.”

Recent numbers show that the trade and economic ties between Spain and the UAE are poised for growth as multiple Spanish firms plan to enter the market. In 2017, the bilateral trade stood at ₤2 billion, and the number is expected to increase in the coming years. Around 200 Spanish companies are currently based in the UAE, while UAE companies have also invested in Spain.