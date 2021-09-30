From a major push in employment to robust economic progress, Expo 2020 has a lot to offer to the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: After an additional year of waiting, the EXPO 2020 Dubai is finally on – so, what sort of boost to the UAE economy will the six-month extravaganza have to offer?

Yussufali M.A., the billionaire Chairman of LuLu Group, will not be drawn into numbers and forecasts, but said simply: “As far as the UAE economy and especially the retail sector is concerned, Expo 2020 is the vaccine we have been looking forward to. This event – and a global one at that –will open doors to a whole new world of opportunities and investments in multiple sectors.

“Retail has been a key pillar of the local economy and any event that brings in people from around the world is sure to be a boon…”

“The entire world appreciates the steps taken by the Rulers in combating the pandemic and creating a safe environment for residents - and visitors. Like everyone here, I am waiting to receive the world and show them the true spirit of Dubai and UAE.”

Already filtering in

The gains are already showing up, in certain sectors initially and then filtering down to the rest as the event – and everything that will be happening in the UAE - builds up steam. Hotels have already reported a pickup in bookings, while airlines are the other beneficiary. But the benefits will run deeper – just give it time.

Simon Ballard, Chief Economist - Market Insights & Strategy at FAB Global Markets, definitely has a number on the likely impact the Expo will provide the local economy. "We believe that a successful six-month event will contribute up to +1.8 per cent annualised to UAE GDP. [The] Expo will add to the already strong allure of the region and help bolster long-term foreign direct investment (FDI) flows."

"Robust job creation that results from Expo 2020 will be a key contributor to economic growth at a time when the global economy is in the process of recovery and reflation from the pandemic."

"We remain constructive in our outlook for UAE GDP growth this year and in 2022. From the economic contraction of around 6 per cent in 2020, we now expect the UAE to register real GDP growth of at least 2.4 per cent this year and then a GDP expansion of 3.8 per cent in 2022."

“This is a special event in a special year – HSBC is celebrating its 75th anniversary of doing business here and the UAE is celebrating its own Golden Jubilee – so, a perfect time to be celebrating the ideas for the future Expo will showcase…” Image Credit: Supplied

(Re)-shape the future From March of last year, the only question in anyone’s mind was about finding an answer to COVID-19. For businesses, it was about getting answers to survive and move on past the worst of the pandemic disruptions.



Now, the time is ripe for revival, for new questions to be asked – and answers sought. Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO at HSBC UAE and Head of International Markets, says it succinctly: “I encourage everyone to use the experience of Expo 2020 to ask big questions with the potential to shape the future and to use the inspiration of the next six months to really help change the world. The scale of vision and ambition encapsulated by Expo 2020 sits well in the UAE - and we’ve been supporting it since 1946 when we opened the first and only bank here.



“We saw the potential ahead and we invested. We’ve been investing ever since, growing with the country and building the bank from a single branch beside the Dubai Creek into our biggest business in the Middle East. We know that big ideas open up a world of opportunity.”

Crowds are back

Dubai and the UAE are guaranteed the high visibility that hosting a world Expo offers. But turning that exposure into longer term new growth opportunities is what the Government will hope for. This, at many levels, will also compensate for the dire nature of the challenges set off by COVID-19 and whose ripples continue to be felt.

Aarthi Chandrasekaran, Senior Vice-President - Fund Manager at Dubai-based Shuaa Capital, draws a parallel with the recent Tokyo Olympics and what hosting it would have meant for the city and the country. But with one important point of difference.

“With pent up demand for travel increasing this year, the Expo 2020 will be first global mega-event with visitors - as Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics had no spectators,” said Chandrasekaran. “We expect this to translate to significant footfalls into the UAE, especially after two-third decline in international arrivals in 2020.

We expect GDP growth to strengthen in the UAE in H2-21 driven by higher oil production as oil cuts start to unwind as well as higher consumer spending seen from Expo 2020. - Aarthi Chandrasekaran, Senior Vice-President - Fund Manager at Dubai-based Shuaa Capital

“With 191 participating pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020, it looks much grandeur compared to Milan Expo 2015, where roughly 145 countries participated, drawing 20 million visitors.”

The shape of growth Anywhere between 1.5 per cent to 1.9 per cent could be added to UAE’s GDP during the six-month duration. “Its long-term legacy could be worth close to 10 per cent of GDP,” according to a senior economist. “That includes the ‘District 2020 city’, [at the Expo site] which will be house an estimated 145,000 people. Global businesses should be positioned for the increase in cross-border business flows between major trade corridors.”

All in the numbers

Dubai has set sights on bettering that number – and then some. The figure mentioned is 25 million. Whatever the Expo visitor numbers will be by end of business March 31,2022, there are far greater dynamics at work here. It resets the UAE economy for a post-COVID-19 revival – a process that could have taken longer if the Expo had not been there.

“We see rhe Expo as a means to catapult the country’s formidable case for a revival in the economic, commercial, and tourism arena…”

"We see the Expo as a means to catapult the country’s formidable case for a revival in the economic, commercial, and tourism arena, thus strengthening the UAE's position globally," said Michael Davis, CEO of NMC Healthcare. "The Expo 2020 is an opportunity for countries to look at avenues of collaboration for economic stimulus - while we celebrate the resilience of the UAE in hosting the world during such unprecedented times."

Reconnecting

For Javed Malik, President of the Diplomat Business Club, the Expo is about taking the measured steps towards full normalcy. "I wouldn't say the people [of the world] have moved on from the pandemic," he said. "But they are a little bit more willing to engage than they were perhaps a year ago. The Expo has definitely played a positive role in that."

“It was very important that the UAE was able to vaccinate the majority of the population prior to the Expo…”

“The credit goes to the government once again for having one of the best vaccination programmes in the world,” said Malik, who was a former Pakistan Ambassador.