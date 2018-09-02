Dubai: Etisalat announced on Sunday that subscribers of any “Global Business Roaming” pack can now enjoy in-flight coverage in all airlines that provide on-board connectivity at no extra cost.

Etisalat Global Business Roaming packages — both data and voice — will now include both Aeromobile and SITAOnAir in-flight coverage, providing business users increased options and uncompromised connectivity when they are airborne. All roaming packages shall remain the same for all subscribers with the ability to use in-flight roaming at no extra charge.