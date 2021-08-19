Dubai: Etihad Rail has struck a partnership agreement with Al Ghurair Iron & Steel to transport the steel producer’s products across its network. AGIS is the UAE’s largest producer of galvanised and cold-rolled flat steel.
The rail company will take on the AGIS products from the manufacturing facilities through the rail freight terminal in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) to Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali in Dubai for exports. “The addition of AGIS to our roster of partners demonstrates how Etihad Rail benefits businesses in industries across the UAE,” said Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Rail Relations Sector at Etihad Rail. “Etihad Rail is looking to bring those benefits to all industries across the UAE, particularly the iron and steel industry.”
AGIS products are exported to over 40 nations and it will leverage Etihad Rail’s facilities at ICAD to reduce transportation costs and time. Stage Two of the UAE National Rail Network continues to be developed on schedule. The company will deliver specialised wagons which can handle a wide variety of freight.
Etihad Rail has concluded a range of agreements with companies, including those in energy and quarrying. It is looking to grow partnership agreements with companies focused in the iron and steel sector.
Abu Bucker Husain, CEO of Al Ghurair Iron & Steel, said, “Rail transport allows for shorter timeframes for import clearance of hot-rolled steel coils. With such improvements in our supply chain, galvanised steel coils made in UAE will find a wider customer base.”