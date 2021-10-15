Dubai: Dubai’s Supreme Council for Energy has set up a high-powered committee to oversee the emirate’s Circular Economy ambitions, which will lead to be improved sustainability measures.
The Committee will take on new ‘actionable initiatives’ and upscale current applications. It will also help introduce international best practices. “This achieves economic growth while protecting the environment and ensuring sustainability of natural resources,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
“The UAE attaches great importance to achieving sustainable and effective use of natural resources by transitioning to a green economy and increasing the share of clean and renewable energy sources.”
Committee members include representatives from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Economy, Dubai Science Park, Emaar Properties, and Diamond Developers (which built the Dubai sustainable City).
In a circular economy, raw materials, components and products keep their value for as long as possible, while renewable energy sources are used.