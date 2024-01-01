Dubai: The Emirate is all set to host the second edition of the ‘1 Billion Followers Summit’, where over 100 business personalities and company CEOs will share industry insights. Organised by Dubai’s New Media Academy, the two-day summit will host speakers like Tom Bilyeu, CEO of Impact Theory - a unicorn entrepreneur. Bilyeu co-founded and built Quest Nutrition from nothing to a billion-dollar business in 5 years without outside funding.
Other speakers include co-founder and CTO of Anghami Elie Habib, founder of MindValley Vishen Lakhiani, Egyptian business leader Ahmed Abou Hashima, chief AI officer of Core42 company Dr Andrew Jackson, Chief AI Officer of Core42 company, and Saudi businessman Riyadh Al-Zamil.
The summit will also host Fares Ghandour, Partner at Wamda Capital, co-founder and CEO of Tuhoon, who built the MENA Region’s first startup fellowship program, and Khaled Zaatarah, Founder and CEO of VUZ, the pioneer immersive tech company and platform in the world. Founder and chairman of the Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan, will also be speaking at the event.
The two-day summit will occur at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai on January 10 and 11. The summit will also host a lineup of experts in new media, including creator economy expert Jim Louderback, CEO of VidCon and former editor-in-chief of PC Magazine, and Dennis Yu, CEO of BlitzMetrics and author of “The Definitive Guide to TikTok Advertising: How to Access 1 Billion People in 10 Minutes. This year’s summit will build upon its first edition’s success, featuring over 75 speakers, 6,500+ attendees, and 40+ sessions and workshops.