Dubai: The tech firm Extreme Networks has completed a large-scale network overhaul at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), increasing the capacity within Dubai’s premier exhibitions’ venue tenfold. As a result, DWTC can now offer a variety of next-gen applications, including media displays and contactless engagement technologies, more robust security and improved health and safety measures.
With large exhibitions on the horizon, the world is looking to Dubai to set new standards for mega-events
“We have risen to this opportunity to deliver on Dubai World Trade Centre’s mission of being a world-leading venue for conferences, exhibitions and events and providing a world-class business networking platform with integrated end-to-end services,” said Farid Farouq, Vice-President, IT, Procurement and Contracts, Dubai World Trade Centre.
With the help of the additional capacity, DWTC will gain greater visibility on traffic patterns, congregation areas, concessions traffic and overall app usage throughout its events. These will allow them to optimize venue operations and provide more personalized experiences for all attendees.
Key benefits
- DWTC can now accommodate its demand for high-bandwidth digital applications, such as contactless engagement technologies, as well as high-definition video. It can also reliably host multiple CCTV cameras to improve venue security and the enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols. Furthermore, Extreme Fabric Connect delivers network security features, which eliminate backdoor entry points, prevent lateral movements, and isolate potentially insecure devices.
- As a flexible solution to design, build, manage, and troubleshoot networking, Extreme Fabric Connect delivers an agile way for DWTC to deploy new services. In addition, the advanced capabilities of the VSP switches enable full-featured network virtualization to be flexibly deployed across a range of network environments.
- ExtremeAnalytics provides DWTC with visibility into how its users, devices and applications interact with its network. Access to such real-time data allows the center to gain valuable user insights to optimise its network’s capabilities as well as identify and mitigate overcrowding.
“The Dubai World Trade Centre is demonstrating how the events industry can emerge stronger and more resilient following the pandemic by leveraging technology to help them broaden their reach and innovative services,” said Maan Al-Shakarchi, Regional Director META, Extreme Networks.