Dubai: Dubai trade with South Korea grew 8 per cent from Dh25.3 billion in 2016 to Dh27.4 billion in 2017, according to UAE state news agency Wam.

The first six months of 2018 have already seen Dh8.7 billion in trade, they added.

The figures were revealed during a meeting between Ahmad Mahboob Musabih, director of Dubai Customs, and a South Korean delegation led by the Consul-General in Dubai, Chun Young Wook.

The Korean Consul-General reaffirmed his confidence in the investment-friendly environment of Dubai, calling on Korean businesses to invest in the country.