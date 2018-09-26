Dubai: Investors globally will now be able to start their business in Dubai without having to be in the UAE, following an agreement between Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), an agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai, and the US-based Alliance Business Centres Network (ABCN).

The partnership will enable investors overseas to use a network of 650 business centres spread across 85 cities in 45 countries to start a business in Dubai. The initiative is part of Dubai FDI’s continuing efforts to attract sustainable foreign investment in line with the goals of the Dubai Plan 2021 and promote the emirate as a competitive destination to do business.

Through the agreement, Dubai FDI seeks to attract international companies to Dubai and enable them grow and expand their business by leveraging a full range of professional services provided by ABCN. The partnership comes at a time when global investors and major multinationals are looking to capitalise on the prospects in Dubai.

“This initiative is in line with Dubai’s objectives to reach out to international investors and companies, remove hurdles for those looking to benefit from investment opportunities and economic development in Dubai, and sustain economic growth,” said Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI.

The network of business centers will particularly cover GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, in view of the close relationship between these countries and Dubai.

“Dubai has a solid economic foundation, based on advanced legislations that allow it to keep pace with rapid global changes. The emirate has developed clear policies and laws that serve its goals in attracting investments, facilitating business and offering an integrated package of innovative services that support business growth and expansion,” said Sherif Kamel, Regional President, ABCN in RMEA.

ABCN’s service centres around the world offer solutions and important information about the various economic sectors in Dubai, in addition to facilitating constant communication and follow-up to ensure uninterrupted processes

“We also assist them throughout the process up to the company’s arrival in Dubai — from the beginning of the application until the completion of the process of starting the business. The service is available in many countries, including the US, Germany, Russia, China, India, Switzerland and other commercial and industrial centres,” Kamel said.