DUBAI. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, and a South African delegation headed by the Consul-General, Mogobo David Magabe, have discussed means to further develop cooperation relations between the two sides.

Musabih briefed the South African delegation about customs facilities and services delivered by Dubai Customs to investors and businesses. He also talked about the different initiatives dedicated to supporting the business sector confirming Dubai Customs willingness and preparedness to support foreign businesses as part of its vision in supporting legitimate trade.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division, Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs, Farid Hassan Al Marzouqi, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division and a number of directors and heads of departments, as well as 17 representatives of South African companies in Dubai.