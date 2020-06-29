Dubai: DP World has launched a shortsea and feedering service to serve a network of ports by integrating Unifeeder and Feedertech, two of its acqusitions.
The services have now been integrated onto one platform building a “strong” network across a vast expanse of trading hubs worldwide.
Unifeeder, which recently acquired Feedertech, operates feeder and shortsea services around northern Europe and through the Mediterranean and Northern Africa regions. Feedertech, in turn, provides similar services connecting ports in Southeast Asia, the Subcontinent and the Middle East.
DP World typically uses relatively smaller vessels to link out-ports with hubs such as Jebel Ali, where cargo can connect onto large transocean container ships. Shortsea solutions are complementing the offering by supplying inter-regional connectivity.
“DP World’s vision is to become the leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider and contribute to strengthening the position of the countries in which we operate,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.
“Our smart logistics and feedering and shortsea services, combined with our network of ports, terminals and storage facilities around the world - together with our increasing logistics capabilities on land as we own rail services in Europe and India - mean that we can offer truly innovative solutions to our customers.”