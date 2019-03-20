Event to be held under theme of ‘Energy for Prosperity’

Dubai: The hydrogen economy, digitalisation, and decarbonisation will all be discussed during the upcoming 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

The event, which will take place in early September, will bring together executives from the global energy ecosystem, including government and industry leaders, investors, innovators, young professionals, and students among others.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Industry, said the Congress will be held under the theme ‘Energy for Prosperity.’ Innovation, blockchain, and the Internet of Things will also be at the heart of the Congress.

The minister said the programme highlights the changing nature of the energy sector, with the greater role of digitilisation, entrepreneurs, and engaged citizens who can shape the future of how we produce and consumer energy.