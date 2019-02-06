The car industry has come through a difficult few months marred by trade tensions and declining sales in the US and China, the world’s two biggest car markets. Demand headwinds add to the strains caused by spending to develop self-driving, electric vehicles — investment that will take years to pay off. Daimler’s research and development spending rose to 9.1 billion euros (Dh38.17 billion) in 2018, and the company said capital expenditures would remain high this year.