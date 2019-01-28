The success witnessed by DAFZA came with a steady increase in leasable area reaching 43 per cent compared to 2017, with a 63 per cent growth in warehouses and 29 per cent increase in office space. This is also a result of DAFZA's wide range of services and facilities along with its strategic location, linking it to local, regional and global markets. As for the DAFZA Industrial Park, the first expansion project outside DAFZA's boundaries located in Al Qusais Industrial Area, it witnessed an occupancy rate of 82 per cent during the first half of this year.