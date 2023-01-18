Dubai: Axis Communications introduced three products at the ongoing Intersec Dubai event, including what’s being billed as an ‘explosion-protected’ camera. The company is also bringing out the latest temperature monitoring thermal camera.
“We’re particularly excited to introduce three Axis products that could potentially change how we approach safety and security surveillance,” said Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director of Middle East & Africa at Axis Communications.
The 24th edition of Intersec goes deeper into tech solutions designed for commercial and perimeter security, homeland security, fire and rescue, health and safety, and cybersecurity.
The Axis P1468-XLE – said to be the world’s first explosion-protected camera – is designed in line with North American and European directives for equipment intended for use in potentially explosive atmospheres. The model uses the ‘Ex e’ protection method, which ensures that no arcs and sparks can appear and that excessive temperatures cannot be reached during normal operation of electrical equipment. This eliminates the risk of igniting gas or dust in the surrounding environment.