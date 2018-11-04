Dubai: The general index on consumer confidence in Abu Dhabi’s economic performance rose in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter in 2017, reflecting optimism on the business environment.

According to the latest index, issued by the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development, consumer confidence has gone up as their perception of economic conditions and development initiatives has improved.

A subsidiary index on consumers’ future projects also recorded a rise year-on-year, reflecting an improvement in outlook about the economy in the coming years.