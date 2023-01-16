It’s a proud moment for Beko’s sustainability journey! Beko, one of Europe’s top three large home appliance brands*, has been ranked 17th on the Top 300 Impact Companies of 2023 list that recognises organisations making a positive social or environmental impact.
Oral Bozkurt, General Manager and Regional Director, Beko Gulf FZE, says, “Beko, the global brand of Arçelik, and a global manufacturer that engages in the production and marketing of durable goods and consumer electronics embarked on a journey to make a difference with a holistic sustainability approach we call In Touch Technology. By making sustainability a business model and integrating it into everything we do, Beko strives to reduce human environmental damage through developing high-performance, durable, affordable home appliances that are also eco-friendly.”
In line with its sustainability vision, healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko focuses on empowering generations to live healthier lives, knowing that this is only possible on a healthy planet with a more sustainable existence.
Sustainable practices are deeply woven through Beko’s DNA. In 2022 its parent company, Arçelik, was recognised by the World Economic Forum (WEF), and its Ulmi plant in Romania awarded Sustainability Lighthouse status for its implementation and use of cutting-edge technology to enhance energy and water efficiency. This achievement makes it one of ten Sustainability Lighthouse sites in the Global Lighthouse Network and demonstrates the company’s leadership in efficient and sustainable manufacturing.
“We hear our consumers and strive to be a positive force for change in line with the shift in consumer demand. At Beko, we have been focusing on environmentally friendly living for a number of years, raising awareness and democratising technology that makes eco-living possible, affordable, and convenient,” Bozkurt adds.
“Through our strategic investments in green energy, energy efficiency and green financing, we aim to achieve our robust emission reduction targets and align ourselves with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal,” Bozkurt emphasises. “Our company’s 2030 targets fit into the principles of sustainable growth and value creation and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”
“In line with the near zero-waste concept, we aim to increase the waste recycling rate in manufacturing to 99 per cent in global operations by 2030. Thanks to these practices endorsing circular economy, we reduce waste generation and the amount of waste regularly sent to landfills or for incineration, excluding those sent for energy recovery’, Bozkurt concludes.
*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Large Appliances as per “Major Appliances” in Consumer Appliances 2022ed, retail volume, 2021 data