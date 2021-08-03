UAE becomes the sixth largest cross-border wealth management center

Dubai: The UAE is fast emerging as a leading cross-border wealth management center with as much as half a trillion dollars of overseas wealth managed in the country in 2020.

In 2020, the country became the sixth largest offshore asset booking centre. While Switzerland with $2.4 trillion in overseas wealth managed there is the top global jurisdiction that attracted largest chunk of foreign wealth followed by Hong Kong, Singapore, USA and Isle of Man in the first five positions.

BCG expects the UAE to play a much larger role in global wealth management in the years ahead.

“The UAE has the potential and the infrastructure to manage a much larger share of overseas wealth in the country. In the years ahead, we will see more global wealth getting managed in the country,” said Mustafa Bosca, Managing Director and Partner at BCG.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE together account for 71 per cent of the financial wealth within the GCC with Saudi accounting for 45 per cent of this followed by 26 per cent by the UAE and 11 per cent each by Qatar and Kuwait.

In the GCC 66 per cent of the financial wealth is held by millennials and cash represents 46 per cent of this.

