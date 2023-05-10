The UAE’s Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction received bids worth Dh8.3 billion, an oversubscription of 7.6 times, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, tweeted on Wednesday.
The benchmark auction size was Dh1.1 billion.
“The success of launching the Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction reflects investors’ confidence in the UAE as a global investment hub and one of the most competitive and advanced economies in the world,” Sheikh Maktoum said.
The final allocation includes Dh550 million worth of Sukuk for two-year tranche, and an equal amount for a three-year tranche.
The UAE Ministry of Finance had last month announced its plan of launching a dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk, with a benchmark auction size of Dh1.1 billion. The T-Sukuk is to be initially be issued in 2/3/5-year tenures and followed by a 10-year Sukuk at a later date.
The new Sukuk will also help “enhance the competitiveness of the local financial markets and enable market participants in the UAE to maintain a single, transparent, diversified and sustainable liquidity pool in dirhams”, said Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said earlier.