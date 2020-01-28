Dubai: The First Abu Dhabi Bank pulled out a 4 per cent increase in net profits to Dh12.5 billion for 2019. The Board of Directors has recommended cash dividends totaling Dh8.08 billion, based on 74 fils per share.

The UAE’s largest bank saw loans and advances grow a healthy 16 per cent to Dh408 billion. Last year “marked another year of growth for FAB, despite challenging market conditions regionally and internationally,” said Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman. “We are starting off 2020 with a robust capital position.”