Dubai: The UAE’s biggest bank, FAB, recorded Dh10.95 billion as profit for the first nine months of 2022, against Dh9.21 billion a year ago. Specific to the third quarter, profit tally was at Dh2.92 billion from Dh3.85 billion.
But when seen on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the Dh2.92 billion in the third quarter is up 12 per cent, ‘bringing bottom line for the nine-month period to a record Dh10.9 billion’.
Overall income for the first nine months weighed in at the Dh18 billion mark, and that's up 13 per cent year-on-year. This was also boosted by the one-off Dh3.1 billion net gain from the stake sale in the payments processing entity Magnati.
“The increasingly challenging global backdrop calls for caution, with recessionary risks looming over several economies,” said Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO. “As we navigate these headwinds, we are nevertheless confident in the resilience of this region, and we remain very well placed to deliver market-leading shareholder returns while being an engine for the region’s economic growth and diversification.”
The FAB numbers were driven by:
• Loans, advances and Islamic financing at Dh465 billion, up 2 per cent sequentially and 14 per cent year-to-date;
• Customer deposits at Dh746 Billion, up 15 per cent sequentially and 21 per cent year-to-date with CASA balances increasing further to Dh300 billion ( up 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 4 per cent ytd);
