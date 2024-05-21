"UAE once again ranked first in the GCC in terms of Net Interest Margin (NIMs) that reached 3.49 per cent in Q1, 2024 as compared to 3.52 per cent during Q4, 2023. The higher margins as compared to Gulf peers reflect ample liquidity that allows UAE banks to capitalise on the tightening interest rate cycle with more modest asset growth," the report noted.

"At the country level, UAE-listed banks once again topped in the region with the highest return on equity (RoE) at the end of Q1, 2024 at 16.9 per cent closely followed by Saudi Arabian and Qatari banks with RoEs of 12.8 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively. The biggest yearly growth in RoE was also seen for UAE-listed banks at 280 bps which was mainly led by elevated profits as well as a relatively smaller growth in total shareholders’ equity."