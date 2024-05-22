Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE announced an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on May 27, 2024.
The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds. The first for 28 days for up to Dh4 billion, the second for 84 days for up to Dh3 billion, the third for 112 days for up to Dh3 billion, and the fourth for 280 days for up to Dh5 billion.
The Issue Date will be May 29, 2024, and the maturity date for the first issue will be June 12, 2024, the second issue will be August 21, 2024, the third issue will be September 18, 2024, and the fourth issue will be March 5, 2025.