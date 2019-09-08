Dubai: Shuaa Capital (Shuaa), the UAE-based financial services group which recently completed a transformational merger with Abu Dhabi Financial Group L.L.C. (ADFG), on Sunday announced that it has agreed to sell its Shuaa Securities brokerage and market-making businesses in the UAE to IHC RSC Ltd, a subsidiary of International Holdings Company (IHC), pending regulatory approvals.

IHC is an investment holding company with diverse interests, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.