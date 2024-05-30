Digital payment frauds in India saw a more than fivefold jump to 14.57 billion rupees ($175 million) in the year ended March 2024 from the previous period, according to the Reserve Bank of India's annual report published Thursday.

The jump comes as India turns into a digital payments powerhouse since the launch of the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, in 2016, which allows users to transfer money instantly using their mobile phones. RBI data shows that the value of transactions on UPI jumped 137 per cent in the past two years to 200 trillion rupees. Cheap access to the internet along with greater financial inclusion have also led to an increase in digital payments across the country.