Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Mashreq on Wednesday announced the launch of NeoBiz, the first digital banking proposition in the UAE that will offer customised and specifically tailored digital offerings for SME’s including start-ups and young businesses in the country.

With the motto “Built for business”, NeoBiz offers convenient and contemporary platform for businesses. It offers key services including digital onboarding, transparent and simplified products, digital assistant and full transaction capability online. In addition, it offers value added services with single application and preferred pricing.

Mashreq has also introduced two more initiatives as part of its objective to improve its customer experience and overall ease for small businesses. These include an innovative chatbot, Emma, which acts as a digital assistant and a digital ‘Know-Your-Customer’ (e-KYC) platform, enabling customers to complete information submission and renewal with the bank online.

NeoBiz is one of the several digital propositions Mashreq has developed to adapt to a rapidly changing banking environment and changing customer demands in various segments. This reinforces Mashreq’s position as a digital banking leader in the UAE and a key player in the regional banking industry.

“We are improving the customer experience across channels and making it ubiquitous, delivered whenever and wherever the client requires it. To achieve this, we have invested a significant amount of effort and resources to ensure that products, services and processes are designed to continuously improve the customer journey,” said Subroto Som, Executive Vice President — Group Head of Retail Banking Group, Mashreq Bank.

In addition to customer onboarding and transactions, NeoBiz will also provide business customers with a whole plethora of benefits that includes access to value added services such as Zoho Books Account Software, fast turnaround times, point of sale (POS) and payment gateways.