“For 2019, our goals will always be for the stability of the Lebanese pound exchange rate,” Salameh said. “Our view of interest rates is stable.” He said the notable thing about the increase in deposits “was in the deposits in foreign currencies while the deposits in Lebanese pounds remained at the same level, raising dollarisation to 70 per cent in the Lebanese markets.” The veteran central bank governor did not refer to last week’s market turbulence in his comments to the Arab economic gathering in Beirut.