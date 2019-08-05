London: HSBC Holdings Plc confirmed its plans to eliminate jobs, axing more than 4,000 posts and warning that senior executives will be a focus of the cutbacks.

“We expect this year to have $650 million (Dh2.38 billion) to $700 million of severance costs; that involves less than 2 per cent of our workforce,” chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson said in a call with analysts. “It’s about 4 per cent of our total salary costs, so you should assume from that it is targeted at more senior people in the organisation.”

HSBC is one of several European lenders eliminating roles in recent months, including Barclays Plc and Societe Generale SA. HSBC had 235,217 employees in December 2018, according to its latest annual report.