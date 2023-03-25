Washington: Two Federal Reserve policymakers stressed the need to curb high inflation despite concern over banking strains, echoing Chair Jerome Powell’s determination to restore price stability.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta’s Raphael Bostic acknowledged the recent turmoil in the banking sector, but both spelled out that monetary policy was focused on lowering inflation.

“Continued appropriate macroprudential policy can contain financial stress, while appropriate monetary policy can continue to put downward pressure on inflation,” Bullard said Friday at an event in St. Louis.

“I just think this is a different world than the 2007 to 2009 world where you’re inventing things on the fly,”he said, adding: “Here you have the tools in the toolbox,” while the inflation problem “is real and is large.”

Policymakers lifted their benchmark rate by a quarter point on Wednesday, continuing their battle against stubbornly high inflation despite lingering uncertainty over how much the domestic economy will be upended following the second-biggest bank failure in US history.

In an interview earlier Friday with NPR News, Bostic said that the decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points this week in the midst of a banking crisis was not taken lightly.

“There was a lot of debate, this wasn’t a straight-forward decision, but at the end of the day, what we decided was there’s clear signs that the banking system is sound and resilient,” Bostic said. “And with that as a backdrop, inflation is still too high.”

The move comes after the US government stepped in to guarantee deposits at two failed firms and after the Fed introduced a new emergency lending program meant to backstop other banks. The Fed also worked to boost international access to dollars by enhancing swap lines with its key central bank counterparts.

More rate hikes?

The rate increase brought the Fed’s benchmark rate to a target range of 4.75 per cent to 5 per cent and economic projections from Fed officials showed the median official sees rates rising to 5.1 per cent by the end of this year. That would suggest at least one more quarter-point rate increase this year.

Powell said during his post-meeting press conference Wednesday that the central bank could raise rates higher than expected if needed to quell inflation, but also acknowledged that a sharp pullback in lending sparked by the banking turmoil would lessen the need for further rate increases.

The Fed chair said that the question of a pause had been considered in the days before the meeting, but during the gathering the consensus for an increase was strong. Powell also emphasized that the US banking system was “sound and resilient.”

Bostic said there had been an active debate on a pause at the meeting.