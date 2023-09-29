Brussels: Euro-area core inflation eased to its slowest pace in a year, supporting expectations that the European Central Bank will keep interest rates on hold to gauge the impact of its unprecedented campaign of hikes.

Underlying price gains, which strip out energy and food costs, came in at 4.5 per cent in September, Eurostat said Friday. That’s down from 5.3 per cent in August and much less than the 4.8 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Headline inflation moderated to 4.3 per cent from 5.2 per cent, an almost two-year low that was also below expectations, led by a drop in energy costs but with services also slowing sharply.

The data offer the most definitive sign yet that the growth in core prices, a key metric as monetary policy was tightened, is firmly on the way down following a summer during which statistical distortions propped it up.

But with both measures still more than double the ECB’s 2 per cent goal, markets are bracing for what officials say will be an extended period of elevated borrowing costs. Highlighting the divergent trends in the 20-member euro zone, German inflation plunged to a two-year low this month, while Spain’s reading jumped back above 3 per cent.

Neither investors nor economists expect the ECB to add to the 10 straight increases since July 2022 that have brought the deposit rate to 4 per cent. Many policymakers agree, even if some continue to warn that shocks - such as oil reaching $100 a barrel - could yet warrant further action.

It’s a similar situation in the US, where the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure is estimated to have slowed below 4% in August, and officials have signaled they’re at least close to the peak in rates.

In Europe, there’s growing evidence that the ECB’s actions are hitting the already struggling economy - further bolstering the case for a pause. Borrowing by companies grew at the slowest pace in almost eight years in August, data released this week showed, while confidence cooled for a fifth consecutive month on consumer gloom.

Germany, the bloc’s largest economy, is in the worst trouble and is likely to see output shrink this quarter. Rising wages, though, may drive a rebound in spending and help return growth toward year-end, according to projections published Thursday by research institutes that advise the government.

Such salary pressures may cloud the path for disinflation, however. There may not be full clarity on how quickly price gains will recede until well into 2024, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane has said.