Dubai: Emirates Islamic has announced the successful pricing of its $750 million first-ever Sustainability Sukuk, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s sustainable journey and Islamic finance industry.

This is the first Sustainability Sukuk issued out of the UAE following the release of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Guidance on Green, Social & Sustainability Sukuk in April 2024.