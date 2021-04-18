Abu Dhabi: The Al Maryah Community Bank, the first specialized digital bank to serve the UAE community, has announced the names of Founding Committee members.
The Founding Committee will be chaired by Tariq Ahmed Al-Masoud. Other members include Ahmed Shaiba Al Nuaimi, Ahmed Jaber Al Suwaidi, Khalid Thani Al Rumaithi, Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Murshid Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Omar Abdullah Al Zaabi, Imran Mohammed Al Khoury, Saeed Abdullah Al Muhairi, and Yunus Fateh Al Khaja.
Customers can “seamlessly” open accounts and “experience a whole lot of smart banking services built on artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology integrated with UAE Government’s Smart Services.
The focus will be on supporting individuals and small businesses. The bank's products and services will concentrate on "bridging many gaps that individuals and SMEs face in terms of successful financial management and achieving growth, and also looking forward to aiding the savings, investment goals of both Emiratis and expatriates.