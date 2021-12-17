Stake dilutions in state-owned banks could be a bonanza in the making for the government. (Image used for illustrative purposes.) Image Credit: Bloomberg

Mumbai: India's government is considering changes that would make it easier to lower its stake in state-run banks, a key step in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to unclog credit flow to the economy.

The proposals - if approved - would allow the government to gradually lower its holding in state-run lenders to 26 per cent from 51 per cent without diluting its grip on management appointments. They would also simplify privatization of certain identified lenders and permit foreign investors to purchase bigger stakes in others without seeking parliament approval.

With the proposed amendments, Modi is seeking to reduce state-run banks' reliance on frequent injections of government capital while still maintaining their quasi-sovereign status that depositors favor. The move would dilute some of the policies India enacted in 1969 when the state swept in to nationalize its lenders, creating a swathe of banks that even today control two-thirds of the sector's assets and the bulk of its bad debts.

The proposals would need to be studied and cleared by the cabinet before being placed before parliament, they added. Bank privatizations can be fraught affairs in India, where unions still hold sway, albeit not as powerfully as they did decades ago. Thousand of employees belonging to state-run lenders continued their strike for a second day on Friday, protesting against the proposed privatization of banks by the government, the Press Trust of India reported.

