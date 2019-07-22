The new partnerships and agreements are with NDRC, CNNC and others

Dubai: In presence of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Xi Jinping, President of China, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) announced key collaborations and ties with strategic Chinese institutions during the state visit.

The new partnerships and agreements are with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), and China Everbright Group.

On the same day at the UAE-China Economic Forum in Beijing, ADGM also entered a new agreement with OneConnect Financial Technology (a subsidiary of Ping An group) to foster greater cross-border FinTech opportunities in support of the Belt-and-Road initiative.

These collaborations demonstrate ADGM’s commitment in reinforcing the positive China-UAE economic ties and supporting mutually sustainable projects between the two countries. These newly inked developments bear testaments to ADGM’s efforts in engaging key Chinese stakeholders since the launch of its China representative office in Beijing slightly over a year ago in May 2018.