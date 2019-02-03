Even if the percentage owned by foreigners doesn’t actually reach the expected new 40 percent limit, the change in the ceiling will still allow the re-balancing of weight in the benchmarks. If the new cap is approved by the end of this month and is fully implemented before the last 10 business days of April, Al Hajj estimates $534 million of inflows in May and $232 million in June from MSCI and FTSE passive investors.