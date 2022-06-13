Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s First Abu Dhabi has completed the legal formalities on the merger of Bank Audi Egypt under the ‘FABMISR’ umbrella. This sets the stage for the systems integration, expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of this year.
‘FABMISR’ – as the new entity’s branding - will become ‘one of the largest foreign banks operating in the Egyptian market with assets of over 185 billion pounds, or $10 billion. It has 69 branches as of now.
“As the largest bank in the UAE, FAB continues to implement its ambitious growth strategy through focused acquisition activities," said Karim Karoui, FAB Group's Head of Mergers and Acquisitions and Chairman of FABMISR. "The recent legal merger of Bank Audi Egypt is considered one of our most prominent milestones towards expanding FAB’s presence in Egypt reinforcing our commitment to the Egyptian market."